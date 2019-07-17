Bronson Point Management Has Upped Visteon Com (VC) Stake by $670,000; Group One Trading LP Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Lowered as Stock Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 512,498 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 71.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 517,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,314 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 724,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 2.61 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Teledoc, Workday Invest $30M Into Healthcare Software – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Visteon Corporation (VC) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bioworld.com‘s news article titled: “Thin IPO pickings drag down European biotech investment in first half of 2019 – BioWorld Online” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 12,233 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 7,409 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Artisan Partners LP invested in 676,480 shares. 2.07M are owned by Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Com Ct. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 113,884 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 32,650 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 43,042 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 93 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Legal & General Public Limited Com holds 53,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma owns 486,241 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 1,522 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $585.94M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.