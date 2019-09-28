Bronson Point Management Has Upped Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $3.83 Million as Market Value Declined; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Its Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Invs Limited Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 411,940 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.11% or 7,844 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited reported 27 shares. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated owns 8,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.05% or 371,770 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 124,029 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 81,656 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Whittier Com Of Nevada accumulated 0.15% or 13,869 shares. S&Co holds 126,425 shares. Ls Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 5,613 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.06% or 32,033 shares. Captrust Fin holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 656 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,770 shares to 264,458 shares, valued at $51.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 29,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 2.20 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Carlson LP owns 296,495 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 3,687 were reported by Legacy Capital Ptnrs. Oppenheimer & owns 34,058 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company reported 1,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parsec Finance Mngmt invested in 39,206 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 143,052 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.2% or 167,731 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sather Financial Group Inc Inc holds 358,453 shares.