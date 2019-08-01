Bronson Point Management Has Upped Its Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) as Share Value Rose; Fsi Group Increased Position in Regions Finl New (RF) as Stock Value Rose

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 825,631 shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 500,040 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Thomas White Intll has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) reported 1,697 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 64,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP has 0.41% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 81,195 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com holds 702,305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 3.36 million were accumulated by Eagle Limited. Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,750 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated owns 50 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 13,142 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 82,809 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability Com owns 38,164 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 4,682 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53.81 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 9,831 shares stake. Barnett & stated it has 13,989 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.07% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.58 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.38% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 440,400 shares. Andra Ap owns 360,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru reported 160,257 shares stake. Toth Advisory Corporation has 493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,714 are owned by Lynch & Associate In. 80,354 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).