Bronson Point Management Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose While Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $13.00 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 1.38M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 1.61M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

