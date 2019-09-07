Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Timkensteel (TMST) Position by $870,000 as Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Tdam Usa Upped Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 383,643 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 399.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 28,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 7,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 30/05/2018 – FB: The Federation Council decided to invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to one of his meetings to speak within the “expert hour”, his speech may touch upon such an important industry for the Russian economy as digitalization // RIA – ! $FB; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 22/03/2018 – It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 19/03/2018 – WENY Ithaca: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TimkenSteel Corporation’s (NYSE:TMST) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

