Bronson Point Management Has Raised Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Shares Declined; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.98 Million as Stock Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 6.11 million shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 326,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.96M, up from 282,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 701,278 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 7.67M shares. First Mercantile has 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.02% or 1.52M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gradient Invs Lc accumulated 39 shares. 44 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 162,813 shares. Polar Asset Prns, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 601,468 shares. 8,548 were reported by Somerset Trust Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,446 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 18,139 shares. 17,063 are owned by Stanley. Morgan Stanley invested in 165,836 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 217,480 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 82,200 shares to 472,601 shares, valued at $28.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Financial Corp Common (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,106 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Chicagotribune.com which released: “Financial Markets Glance – Chicago Tribune” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McClatchy Receives Notice From NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Baltimoresun.com published: “Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week – Baltimore Sun” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DPW Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 577,815 shares. Blackrock invested in 56.40 million shares. 39,052 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc. Todd Asset Management Limited has invested 0.67% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Prudential Public Limited holds 8,683 shares. Miles Cap Inc reported 7,680 shares. Montag A And Assocs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 25,073 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chem Comml Bank reported 20,683 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 55,229 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 64,633 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 314,165 shares.