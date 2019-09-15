Bronson Point Management Has Raised Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $455,050 as Stock Price Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $418,470 as Valuation Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 45,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahamas-based Holowesko has invested 5.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bank Of The West invested 0.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Atwood Palmer owns 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,850 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5.50 million shares. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or has 30,685 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers holds 0.12% or 1,480 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 107,043 shares. Cap Int Invsts stated it has 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bailard Incorporated holds 10,768 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 1.43 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 49,699 shares stake. Lvw Lc reported 2,383 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.