Bronson Point Management Has Raised Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (BRG) Stake by $623,095; Valuation Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.63 million shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (BRG) by 205.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 56,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 84,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 27,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 76,472 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.6% or 20,342 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 108,528 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Srb reported 4,610 shares. Assetmark reported 32 shares. Cooperman Leon G, Florida-based fund reported 200,000 shares. 3,182 were accumulated by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cushing Asset LP stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Chilton Cap Management Lc holds 102,942 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Adams Natural Fund holds 1.91% or 102,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 8.37M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass &Copper (NYSE:BRSS) by 7,385 shares to 43,095 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,430 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).