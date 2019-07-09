Bronson Point Management Has Lowered Position in Timkensteel (TMST) by $870,000 as Valuation Declined; Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Citizens Finl Grp Com (CFG) as Market Valuation Declined

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 834,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 79,266 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 221,028 shares. Bb&T reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 780,000 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ejf Capital Limited Co invested in 1.18M shares or 4.57% of the stock. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 258,694 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 24,300 shares. Brookmont reported 0.14% stake. Sei Investments invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Kentucky Retirement reported 20,129 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 41,354 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 14,407 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 59,485 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.37 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 185,786 shares to 880,748 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:KAR) by 237,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (NYSE:MPW).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.