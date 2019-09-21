Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Ativo Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by $385,112 as Stock Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 14,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 45,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 52,824 shares to 257,724 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Oil Refiners Have Increased Investments in Digital Despite Lower Improvements in Operating Margins from These Technologies, According to Research from Accenture – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 10,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 234,889 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Sit Inv has invested 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 52,634 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 474,077 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,868 shares. Voya Investment Lc invested in 366,191 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company has invested 0.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 244,515 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc holds 31,159 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 200 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Llc invested in 72,748 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Argent Com stated it has 16,458 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 456,829 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.