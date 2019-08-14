Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Holding in Visteon Com (VC); Hightower Advisors Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Position by $77.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 357,444 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26952.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 404,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 405,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 was made by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Visteon (VC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Visteon Corp At $55, Earn 21.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: PSNL, VC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot declares $1.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.