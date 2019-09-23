Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $3.30 Million; Covalent Partners Maintains Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR)

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 832,116 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.02M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. 50,000 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank reported 321,721 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 60,000 shares. 1.75M are held by Donald Smith And Comm Inc. 50 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3.25 million shares. 400,095 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability. 414,361 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. 1.24M are held by Citigroup. 964,371 were reported by Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 56,418 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 609,365 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 28,195 shares. Brave Asset holds 0.09% or 55,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 12,288 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 538,793 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.3% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile has 2,825 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 28,783 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,221 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr holds 25,397 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 128,200 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 13,601 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.04% or 21,823 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,536 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.27% or 11,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.07% stake.

