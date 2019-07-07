Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $6.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $329,264

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 11.06 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock.

