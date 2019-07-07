Bronson Point Management Has Decreased Timkensteel (TMST) Position by $870,000; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 160,735 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66 million, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 231,943 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 7,434 shares. Hgk Asset reported 62,366 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 49,657 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management holds 2.77% or 80,452 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Panagora Asset Management holds 1.50M shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 229,817 were reported by Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Credit Agricole S A reported 21,037 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.11% or 1,627 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Troy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 128,974 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.