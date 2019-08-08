Bronson Point Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Timkensteel (TMST) as Stock Declined; Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Its Position in Proto Labs (PRLB) by $3.67 Million

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.09. About 109,377 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 249,875 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp holds 117 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) or 14,366 shares. Bender Robert Associates stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 8,666 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,014 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.02% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 340,623 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 4,382 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 19,366 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.08% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 772 shares in its portfolio.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

