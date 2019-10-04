Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $725,000; Court Place Advisors Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) Decreased by $422,136 as Share Value Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 52.59 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.54% or 15.77M shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 1.21M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). American Century Companies invested in 10.14 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 14,222 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 16,442 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 28,495 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 124,148 shares. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru Co invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lsv Asset reported 1.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Finemark Bancorporation & Tru has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has invested 1.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Bank has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.22 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 27.56 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

