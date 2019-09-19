Bronson Point Management Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Cray (CRAY) Holder First Washington Decreased Position as Shares Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. It is up 44.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 34.90M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Now Is the Time to Be Bullish on AMD Stock – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.