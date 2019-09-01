Bronson Point Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Value Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Position In Embraer S A (ERJ) Was Has Lifted

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 332,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 853,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 520,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 678,965 shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 27/04/2018 – Embraer Posts Lowest Sales Since 2010 Amid Boeing Deal Talks; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: $50M IN KC-390 ADDITIONAL COSTS AFFECTED 2017 RESULTS; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. GDP GROWTH WILL IGNITE BUSINESS JET SECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.03% stake. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 0.54% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 25,600 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 110,869 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd stated it has 4,132 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mariner accumulated 9,317 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,899 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 188,575 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 26,531 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Korea Invest has invested 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.