Bronson Point Management Decreased Timkensteel (TMST) Holding by $870,000; Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Founders Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 15,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 18.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video)

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 157,968 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (NYSE:SWJ) by 17,080 shares to 61,946 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

