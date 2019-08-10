Bronson Point Management Decreased Position in Timkensteel (TMST) as Valuation Declined; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 255,831 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 184,604 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.59 million, down from 227,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 586,226 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TimkenSteel Publishes New Sustainability Policy – PRNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TimkenSteel – Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Announces Second Quarter of 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR) by 4.20M shares to 4.30M shares, valued at $154.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 301,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru owns 0.25% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 53,548 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.10 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 27,855 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability owns 16,160 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 5,021 shares. North Star Corp has 405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.08% or 4,659 shares in its portfolio. Saturna reported 11,773 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 40,734 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 1,221 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Co reported 4,937 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,535 shares. 207,815 were accumulated by Mawer Mgmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Ser Networks Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,509 shares.