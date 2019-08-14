Bronson Point Management Cut Timkensteel (TMST) Holding as Market Value Declined; Rampart Investment Management Company Maintains Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 161.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 7,222 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 247,659 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,641 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.