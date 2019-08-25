Bronson Point Management Boosted Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $6.89 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined While Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 17,820 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.11% or 198,203 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Management Ltd Co accumulated 18,356 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Lc has invested 1.91% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tortoise Capital Advsr invested in 201,682 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 7,860 shares. Carroll Associates reported 1,616 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn invested in 0% or 32 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 82,004 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 0.65% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 73,576 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 216,985 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares to 331,156 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes owns 2,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,959 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 4,687 shares. Sib Limited owns 25,332 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,823 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fayez Sarofim & has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,225 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 0.1% or 44,030 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp holds 0.17% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 9,894 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 42,500 are owned by Weiss Multi. Axa reported 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Fund Management has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

