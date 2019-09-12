Broderick Brian C Upped Its Holding in Disney (DIS) by $336,241; Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Premier Asset Managment Lifted Its Position

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,282 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, up from 46,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 4.62 million shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,055 shares to 23,520 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).