Broderick Brian C Upped Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $761,425; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Value Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 4,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 357,104 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 361,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 44,555 shares to 322,034 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eheatlh Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 103,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based First National Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Iowa Financial Bank reported 0.52% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Korea Investment Corporation holds 503,977 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 210 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 399,658 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 19,576 shares. Intl Ltd Ca reported 0.32% stake. Community Trust owns 94,395 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt owns 79,869 shares. 1.48M were reported by Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communication L L C. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 110 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 6,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 656 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 599,846 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 604,243 shares.

