Broderick Brian C Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased Stake by $710,879 as Shares Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 492,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.73M, up from 490,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $267.62. About 6.82M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 168,625 shares to 920,900 shares, valued at $37.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interactive Advsr reported 6,627 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 9,812 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 2,076 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated reported 60,020 shares. Foxhaven Asset LP invested in 0.95% or 59,075 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 2,255 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc owns 16,285 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,340 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 79,521 shares. Shell Asset owns 32,276 shares. Renaissance Limited Com reported 0.17% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Factory Mutual Insurance Communications owns 92,100 shares. 1,900 were reported by Bluefin Trading Lc. Eqis Capital has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,925 shares.