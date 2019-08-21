Broderick Brian C Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Last Week Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management has $10.5 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -0.58% below currents $10.31 stock price. Element Fleet Management had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by National Bank Canada. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. See Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

Broderick Brian C decreased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 35.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Broderick Brian C holds 18,935 shares with $1.02M value, down from 29,335 last quarter. Oracle now has $176.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 7.38M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B

Broderick Brian C increased Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stake by 14,673 shares to 31,136 valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Harding Loevner Instl Emerging stake by 24,155 shares and now owns 181,640 shares. Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 7.32% above currents $52.98 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 22,354 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 9,200 were accumulated by Sit Assocs. 4,811 are owned by Sfmg Ltd Com. Two Sigma Securities Limited accumulated 13,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Markston Limited Liability Corp holds 278,103 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,250 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 8,530 shares. Jlb Associates holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 227,340 shares. 3.04 million were accumulated by Natl Pension Serv. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 8,456 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 45,982 were reported by Beacon Group Incorporated. First National Trust Com invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 784,848 shares traded. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

