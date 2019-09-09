Broderick Brian C Stake In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Has Boosted; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Its Holding

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,474 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 1.18% or 64,770 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3.72 million shares. City Tru Fl reported 0.31% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 20.77M shares in its portfolio. Johnson reported 124,551 shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 10,274 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,145 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 2.78M shares stake. 126,497 are held by Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 1.11 million shares or 1.03% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 126,412 shares. Gladius Ltd Partnership stated it has 102,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust owns 133,815 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 136,642 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 11,584 shares to 52,894 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Com reported 21,491 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability owns 13,535 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 21,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,000 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 393 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 9,406 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability reported 12,821 shares stake. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Synovus Fin stated it has 22,102 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas, New York-based fund reported 34,460 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 1,199 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal accumulated 3,783 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).