Broderick Brian C Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Stake

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 17.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 2.84 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Oil Prices Rise on Production Cut Extension, Trade Truce – GuruFocus.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.