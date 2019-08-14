Broderick Brian C Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 140,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.78M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 1.18M shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – KUDRIN AGREED TO BECOME HEAD OF RUSSIA’S AUDIT CHAMBER: RBC; 24/05/2018 – RBC DOESN’T SEE B20 HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON MORTGAGES; 29/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 05/04/2018 – URANIUM: RBC RAISES SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Exits American Outdoor Brands; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Investor Report; 07/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGIO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 23/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 4.88M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks to Start Your Self-Directed Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “How to Get Your Portfolio Ready for a Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Major Bank Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks I’d Recommend for Young Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.58M shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) by 193,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 956,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.20 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 65,426 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aperio Group Ltd Liability has 294,826 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd has 250 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 182,237 shares. 20,051 are owned by Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Caprock Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,511 shares. Brown Advisory reported 127,600 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 515 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 116,472 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 218,405 shares. Fiduciary Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,566 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 161,162 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Management has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.