Broderick Brian C Position in Disney (DIS) Has Raised by $1.92 Million as Share Price Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Raised by $6.67 Million

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 218,993 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.34. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

