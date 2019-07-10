Broderick Brian C Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $551,200; Share Value Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Declined, Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut by $6.10 Million Its Holding

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 6.63M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 42.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, down from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 351,432 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 5,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Interstate State Bank has 23,984 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 164,611 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gp Lc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.1% or 34,610 shares. Cetera Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,246 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Co holds 1,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 233,813 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 93 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has 6,250 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc reported 198,630 shares stake. Tdam Usa holds 99,574 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Eastern Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,877 shares to 48,037 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Powell Was Masterful; We Have Until June 28 To Trade – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle Is A Marketing Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 41,143 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 102,741 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23,192 shares. Shanda Asset Management Limited reported 0.39% stake. City Holding invested in 16,781 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cleararc holds 0.14% or 6,371 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv accumulated 538 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Comm Limited invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Blackrock reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 81,370 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 20 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 106,439 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 1% or 34,003 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Welltower Inc. (WELL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.58M for 22.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.