Broderick Brian C Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $508,824; Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.