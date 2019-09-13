Broderick Brian C Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $450,772; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Provident Trust Co Decreased Its Stake by $556,525

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $219.33. About 3.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.65. About 156,534 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mngmt Ny holds 947 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability accumulated 2.29M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 4.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Liability owns 554 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc reported 7,709 shares. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 12,139 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 4,029 shares. Texas-based Bancshares has invested 3.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated accumulated 2.1% or 22,717 shares. Westpac holds 68,986 shares. Moreover, Blue Financial Cap has 4.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Private invested in 3,551 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Sns Fincl Group Ltd Liability invested in 1,806 shares. Amer Rech & reported 2,478 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Whetstone Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 16,171 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 11.2% or 167,750 shares. 5,363 were reported by Berkshire Money Management. Moreover, Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 11.18 million shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,049 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Ativo Cap Ltd owns 10,448 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Mrj Capital Incorporated owns 41,338 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. 120,935 are held by Cwm Ltd Company. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L & S Advsrs reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,009 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 3,832 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.16M shares.

