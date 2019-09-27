Broderick Brian C Increases Stake in Disney (DIS); Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) as Market Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 5937.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $181.02. About 433,604 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 4.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig owns 145,606 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,318 shares. 2,273 are held by Wharton Business Grp. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0.37% or 8,788 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Inc has 374,849 shares. Foster Motley owns 9,664 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company holds 36,240 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 27,145 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,825 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 2,637 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability accumulated 0.4% or 8,180 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 29,589 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 27,050 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 187,558 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Boston Family Office Lc holds 18,123 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak invested in 1,630 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,644 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Carlson Limited Partnership holds 152,409 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 552,879 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Holderness Invs has 1,288 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has invested 1.93% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 131,028 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,260 shares to 8,478 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 17,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,877 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).