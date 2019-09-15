Broderick Brian C Increases Position in Disney (DIS); Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Position in Dover (DOV) by $362,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 24,029 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 20,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $99.67 lastly. It is down 19.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: "Pullmaster® Introduces New Free Fall Option for M12 Winches to Serve Pile Driving Market – GuruFocus.com" published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire" on August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc reported 11,325 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 64,555 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Albion Finance Ut stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cornercap Counsel owns 40,345 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Management has 2,450 shares. Schroder Investment Gru reported 154,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 134,142 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Raymond James Na has 3,335 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 4,128 shares. Diligent Invsts stated it has 7,832 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Commerce stated it has 26,952 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 30,125 shares to 12,999 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,708 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis reported 45,308 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 52,583 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 414,270 were reported by Thematic Partners. Middleton Company Inc Ma holds 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,531 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.35% or 27,562 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Sterneck Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,386 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 15,555 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 284,596 shares. Natixis stated it has 189,529 shares. New York-based Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Of Nevada holds 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 133,127 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 485,448 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 15,964 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on May 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com" published on August 27, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: "Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch" on August 24, 2019.