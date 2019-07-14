Broderick Brian C Increases Holding in Eog Resources (EOG); Scopus Asset Management LP Position in Ferro (FOE) Has Lowered by $19.38 Million as Valuation Declined

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.39M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 452,482 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 225,627 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 58,771 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc reported 473 shares. 73,409 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Advsr Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,231 shares. Capital Intl Sarl owns 93,655 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn invested in 0% or 31,127 shares. 1,732 are owned by Architects. Signature Estate And Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 4,143 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 115 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 7,688 shares stake. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 126,350 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century owns 354,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management Corporation stated it has 109,360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Products Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,498 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0.01% or 98,880 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 381 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 306 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 103,415 shares. 217,501 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Limited Com. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York, a New York-based fund reported 32,048 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na stated it has 0.06% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability reported 308,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 135,884 shares stake. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 83,696 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 11,890 shares.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $27.03 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.