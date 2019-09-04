Broderick Brian C Increases Holding in Chevron (CVX); Tiger Eye Capital Lowered Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding by $7.96 Million; Stock Value Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 2.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 36,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 2,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 39,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $240.28. About 126,138 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

