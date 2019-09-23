Broderick Brian C Holding In Disney (DIS) Was Has Upped; Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $963,222

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 4,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1,907 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $241.05. About 652,708 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 3.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 16,131 shares to 26,414 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 29,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,197 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holding Inc reported 57,394 shares. Sun Life invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 152,087 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Estabrook Management reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 1,757 shares. Gradient Limited Liability owns 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sterling Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 17 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 0.03% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.15% or 119,756 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cibc World Markets stated it has 4,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag stated it has 20,025 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

