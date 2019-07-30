Broderick Brian C Has Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Declined While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $5.66 Million Its Holding

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $208.02. About 10.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 69.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 138,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,948 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 11.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 5,835 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 13.62 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 723,672 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.55M shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 39,081 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.07% or 6.24 million shares. Leuthold accumulated 23,934 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 22,035 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.39M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 49,921 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited. Rothschild Il reported 6,060 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manufacturers Life The holds 1.08 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 210,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Appoints MaryAnn Wright to Its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche raises Micron on memory upturn – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: MYL, MU – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, Micron Options Bulls Strike as Chip Stocks Soar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.51M for 28.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited invested 7.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Mngmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,296 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce holds 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 223,101 shares. 1.80M are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Garde Cap reported 23,508 shares stake. Alaska Permanent Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. Amer Bancorporation holds 2.09% or 34,846 shares in its portfolio. Welch Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Bancorporation Na owns 102,803 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Decatur Management has 172,847 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 96,840 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 3.18M shares or 3.16% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Partners holds 61,997 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Getting Back To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.