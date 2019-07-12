Broderick Brian C Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $543,753; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $428,085; Market Valuation Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,961 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 28,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 15.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 15.76M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 69,554 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton has 2.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Associate owns 253,757 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Hartford has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd reported 174 shares. Bennicas accumulated 0.77% or 4,623 shares. Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 76,059 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 3.03% or 44,535 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holderness Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,051 shares. Fcg Lc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakwood Mngmt Ca reported 56,755 shares stake. Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 712,286 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Botty Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There Is Much More Room For Apple Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers, Services Chief Eddy Cue Confirms – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Roundview Cap Llc has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,522 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 2,980 shares. Tompkins Corp stated it has 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan & Co Limited Co reported 0% stake. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability holds 8,169 shares. Valiant LP holds 168,625 shares. Bell Bank stated it has 5,915 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.27M shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont Invest owns 580,196 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.57% or 19,893 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.68B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 22,180 shares to 45,280 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).