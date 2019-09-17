Broderick Brian C Has Upped Holding in Disney (DIS); Stanley Capital Management Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 2.85M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VMC, CAT, AMAT – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ichor hires AMAT vet as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arga Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 9,053 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 9,834 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 236,478 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Intact Investment Mngmt Inc has 33,300 shares. Ally Fin Inc reported 35,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 219,900 were accumulated by Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 77,487 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 7,963 shares. Security National Trust reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rnc Cap Limited Liability reported 22,870 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares to 133,837 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,795 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).