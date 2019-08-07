Broderick Brian C Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $301,035 as Stock Rose; As Cummins Com (CMI) Share Price Declined, Green Square Capital Cut Its Position by $5.45 Million

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 34,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,929 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 43,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.3. About 1.30 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.05 million shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Valley National Advisers reported 7,130 shares. 778,968 were accumulated by Boston Prtnrs. First Eagle Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.07% or 2.51M shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,475 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,775 shares. Blackrock invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aqr Cap Management reported 0.14% stake. Private Wealth Inc owns 0.26% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,396 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 2,875 shares. Van Eck has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Northstar Ltd invested in 1.69% or 57,656 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv invested in 3,140 shares. First Merchants reported 0.89% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging by 24,155 shares to 181,640 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 15,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).