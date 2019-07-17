Broderick Brian C Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Raised Stake

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 2.73 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 298.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 27,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,248 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 805,754 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

