Broderick Brian C Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $551,200; Shares Rose; Flow Traders Us Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position by $9.11 Million

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Communications Ltd Liability stated it has 28,308 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Davis R M Incorporated reported 15,679 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 11.36 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability reported 4,820 shares. Farmers State Bank owns 6,961 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,602 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 12,879 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 9,612 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 3.58 million shares. Academy Capital Tx holds 4.37% or 351,188 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley reported 143,158 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 271,061 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 0.03% or 37,044 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 7,951 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 33,557 shares to 248,144 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 5,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).