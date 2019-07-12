Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $901,680 as Market Valuation Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Increases Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 423,698 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 199,060 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 33,557 shares to 248,144 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.83 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

