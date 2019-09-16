Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $385,000 as Share Price Rose; Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 83.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 55,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 10,794 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 66,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $121.92. About 1.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 8.74M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,806 shares to 225,492 shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graybill Bartz & Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 13,665 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.20M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 134,518 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 96,952 shares. Brookmont Mngmt reported 2.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sun Life Financial has 11,619 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Welch Forbes Ltd Com owns 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 74,796 shares. National Bank Of The West reported 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 9,598 shares. Beacon Gp invested 1.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 418,479 shares. Jensen Inv Management Inc has invested 2.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stellar Lc owns 19,775 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 218,212 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.34% or 25,568 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 230,630 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 107,200 shares. Sather Financial Inc has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.8% stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company New York owns 31,436 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell, California-based fund reported 6,426 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 24,937 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 77,036 shares. 5,570 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. James Research reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Johns Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).