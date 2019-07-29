Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Costco Wholesale (COST) Covered By 11 Bulls

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. See Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $260.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $256.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $261.0000 New Target: $289.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $290.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $290.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $243.0000 New Target: $241.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Accumulate New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $270.0000 Maintain

Broderick Brian C decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Broderick Brian C holds 48,302 shares with $11.37M value, down from 49,583 last quarter. Mastercard now has $287.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $281.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $123.58 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 34.53 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cost Woes Hurt B&G Foods (BGS) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 4,143 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 34,093 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.11% or 4,582 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Management owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,485 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 11,137 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 5,395 are held by Tuttle Tactical Management. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 12,573 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 26,910 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Dubuque Retail Bank holds 1.06% or 27,107 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.04% or 1,947 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 209,504 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has 0.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 126,936 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fundx Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 1,832 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $280.99. About 385,681 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.62M on Tuesday, July 16.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.68 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C increased Welltower stake by 6,000 shares to 16,000 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 3,002 shares and now owns 13,947 shares. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $235 target.