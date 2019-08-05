Broderick Brian C Has Cut Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $301,035; Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding as Shares Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 19,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 783,916 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.70M, down from 802,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 941,661 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc owns 355 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caprock Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 5,076 shares. 90 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. Atlas Browninc owns 1,660 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Alta Limited Liability Corp holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 270,612 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.20M shares stake. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 21,999 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De owns 53,465 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 61,064 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Sky Gru Ltd Com holds 25,111 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank has 49,058 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Peoples Finance Services accumulated 2.1% or 17,475 shares. Korea Inv invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 6,980 shares to 36,350 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 294,156 shares to 964,556 shares, valued at $31.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 111,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Government Properties.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 14.87 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.