Broderick Brian C Has Boosted Its Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Position by $334,134; Stock Declined; P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Maximus (MMS) Position by $8.82 Million

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 626,747 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 248,309 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MAXIMUS Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.02% or 107,448 shares. Axa holds 66,100 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 760,687 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 161,050 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 251,850 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 3,707 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Llc, Washington-based fund reported 189,730 shares. Moreover, P2 Capital Prtn Limited Company has 6.32% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc owns 8,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% or 12,638 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 6,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 94,722 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.