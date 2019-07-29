Broderick Brian C Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $551,200; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $1.19 Million

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 3.46M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 14,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 66,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Ltd invested in 71,405 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset holds 17,085 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northstar Group Inc stated it has 10,660 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,582 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp Incorporated holds 7,910 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1.3% or 98,417 shares in its portfolio. Adage Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Co owns 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.06 million shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,510 shares. Blue Fincl Cap reported 5,604 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 2.78 million shares. Linscomb Williams reported 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 53,121 shares. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barton Investment owns 11,375 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX) by 36,364 shares to 263,616 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 1.28M shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Limited Liability Com reported 11,709 shares. Private Asset Mgmt reported 69,301 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 150,590 are held by Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc invested in 2,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com invested in 51,176 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gabelli & Invest Advisers reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). King Wealth holds 0.08% or 3,354 shares in its portfolio. 270,551 are held by Amp Investors Limited. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.64% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc owns 400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,732 were reported by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Cumberland Prtn Ltd reported 47,553 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.76% or 5.72M shares. American Century Inc invested in 0.17% or 2.08 million shares.